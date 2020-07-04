Eng vs WI: Sam Curran tests negative for Covid-19, to resume training

England all-rounder on Friday tested negative for coronavirus, making him eligible to return to training, the country's cricket board announced.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said the 22-year-old will return to training in a day or two.

Curran, who went into self-isolation in his hotel room at the Ageas Bowl after he felt ill, had given his sample on Thursday.

"The Surrey all-rounder, who had a sickness bug has recovered and is currently missing the intra-group three-day match, which ends today, has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl," the ECB said in a statement.

"He will now return to training over the next 24-48 hours and will be closely monitored by the team doctor," it added.

Curran will undergo another test for Covid-19 on Sunday along with the rest of the squad.

He had scored 15 not out on the first day of England's intra-squad warm-up match before falling ill.

The warm-up match is a part of England's preparation for the three-match Test series against the West Indies beginning here on July 8.

The Test series will mark the resumption of international cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus.