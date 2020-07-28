England moves to 3rd position on ICC World Test Championship points table

England are in third place in the points table after their victory over the West Indies in the third Test in Manchester which helped secure a 2-1 series verdict.

Veteran seamer Stuart Broad was the cynosure of all eyes as he galloped into elite company and helped England thrash West Indies by 269 runs in the rain-affected fifth day of the third Test at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

It was poetic justice as Broad, who scored a breezy 67 in the first innings and snared 10 wickets including his 500th, forced Jermaine Blackwood into a flashy pull and edge the ball to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler for a caught behind to bring an end to the game.

It was Broad's first 10-wicket match haul since 2013. West Indies had won the first Best but England showed who's the boss on home turf by winning the next two in grand fashion.

England are now on 226 points, only behind India (360 points) and Australia (296), while the West Indies remain in seventh position with 40 points. England had started the series in fourth place with 146 points, 34 less than New Zealand's 180.





Earlier in the championship, England had drawn a five-match series against Australia 2-2 and won a four-match series against South Africa 3-1. The only previous series for the West Indies was against India at home, which they lost 2-0.



England now gear up for their next series against Pakistan, which commences with the first match in Manchester from August 5, followed by the remaining two in Southampton.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

