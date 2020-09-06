England vs Australia LIVE, 2nd T20I: Toss will take place at 6:15 pm IST
England is likely to go with the winning combination from 1st T20 match. Photo: Reuters
Talking about playing 11, England is likely to go with the winning combination from 1st T20 match. Australia, on the other hand, would be tempted to make some changes in the playing 11, but is expected to back same set of players in the second. The Southampton weather is expected to remain pleasant though there is a forcast of a light drizzle in the evening.
England vs Australia live telecast and streaming details
The live telecast of Australia vs England 2nd T20 will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 6:45 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Sony Liv app and airtel stream. The ENG vs AUS live toss will take place at 6:15 pm IST.
