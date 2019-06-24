ENG vs AUS Preview ICC CWC 2019: Australia's might to test England's guts

After suffering a shock defeat against Sri Lanka, England cricket team will look to get back on winning track and take one step closer towards the semi-finals when they face arch-rivals Australia cricket team in their crucial ICC World Cup 2019 game at the iconic Lord's on Tuesday. With four wins from six games, England are currently at the fourth spot in the ICC World Cup 2019 Points table.

The hosts, who came into the tournament as overwhelming favourites, are in a bit of a tight situation as they need to win at least two of their remaining three games to enter the last four.

However, it would not be an easy task for them, especially considering they have to face India and New Zealand after their Australia game. England's record against all the three teams is not great as they have not been able to register a single World Cup win against Australia, India and New Zealand in the last 27 years.

Thus, the pressure will surely be on and team to come out with a fearless brand of cricket which they have playing in the last two years. To add to their woes is the unavailability of Jason Roy, who has been sidelined due to hamstring injury.

Australia, on the other hand, have been quite formidable in their performances so far. They have won five out of their six games and are currently placed at the second position in the points table. The batsmen, especially their openers, have been in top form and have scored runs in bulk. Their bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc, have been able to pick wickets at crucial junctures of the games.

The availability of Marcus Stoinis has also provided them with the much-needed balance. All in all, Australia have played the reigning champions and will surely look to correct their recent form against England.

The mighty Aussies have lost nine out of the last 10 games played against England.

With the stakes high for England, and Australia looking to continue their dominance, fans can be rest assured of an exciting contest at the Home of Cricket.

playing 11 prediction England playing 11: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Liam Plunkett, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood. Australia playing 11: Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(WK), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Adam Zampa/Nathan Lyon.

ICC World Cup 2019, Match 32: Live streaming details

Date and Day: June 25, 2019, Tuesday.

Place: Lord's, London

Time: 3:00 pm IST, 13:30 am local time

The World Cup 2019 match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 England vs Australia match will be available on Hotstar.