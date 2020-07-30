England vs Ireland live streaming in India, 1st ODI playing 11, match time

After successfully hosting West Indies for Test series during Covid-19 pandemic, England will take on for a three match One Day International (ODI) series, starting today at Rose bowl stadium in Southampton. The England vs ODI series will kick-off ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, the pathway for 2023 ODI World Cup in India.



World champions England will play its first limited over match after successful 2019 WC stint but this there won’t be spectators to cheer the home team due to Covid-19 protocol. led side would start as the favourites however the hosts would not take lightly.





England predicted playing 11 : Jason Roy, (wk), Tom Banton/Joe Denly, James Vince, (C), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings/Liam Dawson, Tom Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley/Saqib Mahmood.



Ireland predicted playing 11: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Andy Balbirnie (C), Harry Tector, Kevin O’Brien, Simi Singh, Gareth Delany/Joshua Little, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young.

Eng vs Ire live telecast in India and other details Match timings: 14:00 local time, 6:30 pm IST

14:00 local time, 6:30 pm IST Toss timing: 6:00 pm IST, 13:30 local time The live telecast of England vs Ireland 1st ODI in India will be available on Sony Six HD and Sony Six. The toss will take place at 6 pm IST.



Eng vs Ire Live Streaming in India: The match can be streamed online at Sony LIV.

England would be without Ben Stokes, Joe Root, and Chris Woakes, who played the 2019 World Cup final as they are on Test duty, but the ODI captain Morgan believes that the side would not suffer much."Being able to see more and more of the Lions players or the guys outside of the Lions over the last couple of weeks has been exceptional. There is such a big pool of players who are unbelievably talented. Yes, we don't know whether they will succeed in international cricket but you are comfortable selecting them in the squad for if you need them at any stage," Morgan said.Phil Salt, who was playing for England Lions scored a 58-ball hundred against Ireland on Sunday, and Sam Hain, who averages 59.78 in List A cricket, was left out from England's 14-member white-ball squad.(captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey.Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone.For Ireland, Paul Stirling is expected to hold the key. He knows the art of getting quick runs and in the hour of need, can also bowl off-breaks. William Porterfield has experience on his side and he needs to lend enough support to Stirling. The duo has been a key to Ireland’s success over the years.Paul Stirling will again hold key for Ireland’s success as he knows the way to get score quickly and come handy with his off-breaks. Meanwhile, the experience of William Porterfield and Kevin O’ Brien will hold the key in the middle overs.Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Curtis Campher, Josh Little, Gareth Delany, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, and Craig Young.The rose bowl has been good for batting historically with an average score of 269 in ODIs. Out of 26 completed games 14 matches were won by team batting first.There is no forecast of rainfall in Southampton today, so we can see full 100-overs play. The temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius