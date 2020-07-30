England vs Ireland live streaming in India, 1st ODI playing 11, match time

-
After successfully hosting West Indies for Test series during Covid-19 pandemic, England will take on Ireland for a three match One Day International (ODI) series, starting today at Rose bowl stadium in Southampton. The England vs Ireland ODI series will kick-off ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, the pathway for 2023 ODI World Cup in India.
World champions England will play its first limited over match after successful 2019 WC stint but this there won’t be spectators to cheer the home team due to Covid-19 protocol. Eoin Morgan led side would start as the favourites however the hosts would not take Ireland lightly.
England cricket news
England would be without Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes, who played the 2019 World Cup final as they are on Test duty, but the ODI captain Morgan believes that the side would not suffer much.
"Being able to see more and more of the Lions players or the guys outside of the Lions over the last couple of weeks has been exceptional. There is such a big pool of players who are unbelievably talented. Yes, we don't know whether they will succeed in international cricket but you are comfortable selecting them in the squad for if you need them at any stage," Morgan said.
Phil Salt, who was playing for England Lions scored a 58-ball hundred against Ireland on Sunday, and Sam Hain, who averages 59.78 in List A cricket, was left out from England's 14-member white-ball squad.
England squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey.
Reserves: Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone.
Ireland cricket news
For Ireland, Paul Stirling is expected to hold the key. He knows the art of getting quick runs and in the hour of need, can also bowl off-breaks. William Porterfield has experience on his side and he needs to lend enough support to Stirling. The duo has been a key to Ireland’s success over the years.
Ireland's squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling, William Porterfield, Curtis Campher, Josh Little, Gareth Delany, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, and Craig Young.
Rose bowl pitch report
The rose bowl has been good for batting historically with an average score of 269 in ODIs. Out of 26 completed games 14 matches were won by team batting first.
Southampton weather report
There is no forecast of rainfall in Southampton today, so we can see full 100-overs play. The temperature will hover around 20 degrees Celsius.