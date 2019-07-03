JUST IN
ICC CWC 2019 Eng vs NZ Live: Battle for the third semifinal berth today

If England lose the match against New Zealand their place in the knock-out round would be left in jeopardy. Check England vs New Zealand Live score, toss updates and match commentary here

BS Web Team 

England celebrate the wicket of Glenn Maxwell in match against Australia
In today’s match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), both England and New Zealand cricket teams would look to seal their place in the semi-finals, when they lock horns at the Riverside Durham in Chester-le-street. New Zealand are currently placed third in the CWC standings with 11 points. The team also has a good net run-rate of +0.572. On the other hand, England are placed fourth with 10 points from eight games with a net run-rate of +1.000. If England lose the match against New Zealand their place in the knock-out round would be left in jeopardy as Pakistan cricket team are also in with a chance of making it to the semis.

Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here 
 
England vs New Zealand world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Eng vs NZ cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
