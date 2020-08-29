England vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11, squad, Manchester weather forecast

Pakistan would take some confidence from its late comeback in the rain-marred 1st T20 International on Sunday (August 30), when the Babar Azam-led side take on England for the second at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

The first T20 of three-match was abandoned due to wet weather after England’s Tom Banton hit a brilliant half century. However, the Manchester weather will not play spoilsport on Sunday as the forecast suggests a pleasant English summer.

Eng vs Pak 2nd T20 match timings



Opening the batting in the absence of Jason Roy -- who has been ruled out of the series with a side strain -- Banton on Friday evening smashed five sixes during his 42-ball 71-run knock which put England in a strong position despite a slow start. England had scored just 34-1 after six overs, the team's lowest powerplay total since the 2016 World Twenty20 final.

Pakistan, on the other hand, made a strong comeback in the first T20 with brilliant performances from its spinners (2-31) and (2-33). Pakistani bowlers have turned its screw on the hosts after Banton's departure and took four wickets for 14 runs in 19 balls before the stoppage. The spinner would be key for Pakistan again on Sunday.



playing 11 prediction



Both the teams are expected to field the same playing 11 from first T20. The Pakistan middle order looks strong with likes of seasoned players like and Meanwhile, England has a perfect blend of experienced and youngsters in its playing 11.

Pakistan tentative playing 11: (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

England tentative playing 11: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Manchester weather forecast



According to weather.com, there is no chance of rainfall at the Old Trafford, Manchester during the second T20 International match.

Eng vs Pak 2nd T20 pitch report



The Old Trafford pitch is expected to favour pace bowlers as it did in the last two T20Is played here. However, in the first T20 international Tom Banton slogged spinner for gigantic sixes before the Pakistani spinners brought the visitors back in the game.

match prediction



In ENG vs PAK 2nd T20, Pakistan may emerge victorious given England susceptibility in playing spinners as it was evident in the 1st T20. Also, England has not won a T20 match in Manchester recently. England has lost the last two T20 Internationals at the Old Trafford, by 9 wickets to Pakistan in 2016 while by 8 wickets by India in 2018. England's last win at the Old Trafford came way back in 2015, by 56 runs against New Zealand.

Here are the squads of both the teams:



England squad for T20Is: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, David Willey.

Pakistan squad for T20Is: (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz.