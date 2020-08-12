England vs Pakistan 2nd test playing 11, and Southampton weather forecast

England will be eyeing a back-to-back series wins on its home soil, when the led side will take on Azhar Ali’s Pakistan in the second Test of three-match series at the Ageas Bowl starting Thursday in Southampton. is leading the three-match Test series 1-0 after Buttler-Woakes heroics on Day 5 thriller of Manchester test.



Pakistan cricket team, on the other hand, would expect a better batting performance, which is sole reason for defeat in the 1st Test. After taking a lead of 107 in the first innings, the visitors were bundled out for 169 in second innings.



playing 11 prediction



For England, the one concern will be the absence of talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has flown to New Zealand for family reasons. Although, he didn't have the best of games in Manchester, his mere presence lifts the whole squad and that would be surely missed by and his troops.



"We now have to complete the job without Ben Stokes. He is someone we would miss even if he was unable to bowl or hit a ball. He has such an impact in the changing room beyond what he does in the middle," England pacer wrote in his column for Daily Mail.



"If you are going into battle, Stokes is the person you want right next to you. He would never run away from a challenge, but family is so important and he has to be in New Zealand right now," he added.



Zak Crawley is expected to fill Stokes' spot in the England playing 11. Moreover, the absence star all-rounder also means veteran fast-bowler might get another crack in the series, who recently had to dismiss retirement rumours following an indifferent outing in the first Test.

England playing 11: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, (C), Ollie Pope, (WK), Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Dom Bess,

Pakistan playing 11: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas.

Meanwhile, the tourists might replace leggie Shadab Khan with Sohail Khan in Pakistan playing 11 given the seaming conditions in Southampton.The Southampton weather is expected to play a spoilsport in 2test as heavy rain is expected throughout five days.The Ageas bowl pitch is expected to favour the pace bowlers as it did during West Indies Test series. Moreover, the overcast conditions will also favour the seam bowlers and fans may find bowlers eclipse the batters most oftenThe ENG vs PAK 2Test may end in a draw as heavy rains are expected throughout five days. However, a better first innings score by any team would make the test interesting.Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Dan LawrenceAzhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam ul haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah.