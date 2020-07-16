England vs West Indies 2nd Test LIVE: Jofra dropped for leaving bio-bubble

In the second Test match of three match series, will try to find winning momentum with the return of regular captain Joe Root, when the hosts will lock horns with West Indies at the Old Trafford, Manchester today. Root will replace Joe Denly at the top of the batting order. We might see many changes in the England playing 11 as James Anderson and Mark Wood have been rested. Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes are likely to get place in playing 11. In major turn of events, Jofra Archer has been dropped for second test as he violated the bio-secure environment norms. On the other hand, West Indies is likely to retain same playing 11 from 1st Test match.

Manchester weather live updates: It has been raining from last two days in Manchester with a possibility of today also.

The live telecast of 2nd test will be available on Sony Six HD and Sony Six from 3:30 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 3:00 pm IST. Fans could also watch the live streaming of match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.

