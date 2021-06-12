Euro: Finland vs Denmark match suspended after Eriksen collapses on pitch

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship game against Finland.

Eriksen fell to the ground near the sideline late in the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel. His teammates formed a shielding wall around him to give him privacy as the medics treated him.



Uefa report that Eriksen hasd been transferred to hospital and been stabilised. In a tweet, Uefa also said that a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials. Any further information will be out any moment now,





Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.



The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

