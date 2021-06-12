JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Football » News

WTC final: Pant smashes ton, Shubman 85 in intra-squad simulation game
Business Standard

Euro: Finland vs Denmark match suspended after Eriksen collapses on pitch

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship game against Finland.

Topics
football | sports | UEFA European Championship

AP  |  Copenhagen 

Christian Eriksen
Uefa report that Eriksen hasd been transferred to hospital and been stabilised.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship game against Finland.

Eriksen fell to the ground near the sideline late in the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel. His teammates formed a shielding wall around him to give him privacy as the medics treated him.

Uefa report that Eriksen hasd been transferred to hospital and been stabilised. In a tweet, Uefa also said that a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials. Any further information will be out any moment now,

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, June 12 2021. 22:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY