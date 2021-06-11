Euro 2020 opening ceremony, match time, live broadcast in India on June 12

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
England to Portugal: All you need to know about top teams in Euro Cup 2021
Women's football in India is picking up pace, says Rangers FC's Bala Devi
Race against the times
Check Australia vs India 1st Test playing 11, head to head details
-
Euro 2020 will kick start on June 12, when Italy locks horn with Turkey in Group A match at Olimpico Stadium in Rome at 12:30 am IST. Italy, who failed to qualify for 2018 World Cup, won all their qualifying matches for Euro Cup 2021 and enter the tournament with a 27-match unbeaten record.
Check Euro Cup full schedule and match timings here
Turkey, on the other hand, would be high on confidence after beating World Champions France in the qualifier and will try their best to pose a stiff challenge to Italy. The Italy vs Turkey match also features some political undertones after Italian premier Mario Draghi labelled Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erodogan a ‘dictator’ in April.
Euro Cup 2021 opening ceremony
Andrea Bocelli will sing the Guacomo Ouccini aria ''Nessun Dorma'' during Euro 2020 opening ceremony preceding kickoff. The ceremont also feature a virtual performance by U stars Bono and The Edge with the DJ Martin Garrix.
Check Squads of All the teams in Euro Cup 2021
Euro Cup matches on June 12 (Indian Standard Time)
Italy vs Turkey
When Italy vs Turkey match will begin according to India time?
The kick-off time for Italy vs Turkey match as per the Indian Standard Time is 12:30 am on June 12.
How to watch the live telecast of Italy vs Turkey match?
The live telecast of Italy vs Turkey football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary,
How to watch the live streaming of Italy vs Turkey match?
Sony LIV app will live stream the Italy vs Turkey football match.
Other Euro Cup matches on June 12 (Indian time)
Group A: Wales vs Switzerland
When Wales vs Switzerland match will begin according to India time?
The kick-off time for Wales vs Switzerland match is 6:30 pm IST on June 12
How to watch the live telecast of Wales vs Switzerland match?
The live telecast of Wales vs Switzerland football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu languages.
How to watch the live streaming of Wales vs Switzerland match?
Sony LIV app will live stream the Wales vs Switzerland football match.
Third match on June 12
Group B: Denmark vs Finland
When Denmark vs Finland match will begin according to India time?
The kick-off time for Denmark vs Finland match as per the Indian Standard Time is 9:30 pm on June 12.
How to watch the live telecast of Denmark vs Finland match?
The live telecast of Denmark vs Finland football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu languages.
How to watch the live streaming of Denmark vs Finland match?
Sony LIV app will live stream the Denmark vs Finland football match.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor