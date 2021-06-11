Euro 2020 opening ceremony, match time, live broadcast in India on June 12

Euro 2020 will kick start on June 12, when locks horn with in Group A match at Olimpico Stadium in Rome at 12:30 am IST. Italy, who failed to qualify for 2018 World Cup, won all their qualifying matches for Euro Cup 2021 and enter the tournament with a 27-match unbeaten record.

Turkey, on the other hand, would be high on confidence after beating World Champions France in the qualifier and will try their best to pose a stiff challenge to The vs match also features some political undertones after Italian premier Mario Draghi labelled president Recep Tayyip Erodogan a ‘dictator’ in April.

Andrea Bocelli will sing the Guacomo Ouccini aria ''Nessun Dorma'' during Euro 2020 opening ceremony preceding kickoff. The ceremont also feature a virtual performance by U stars Bono and The Edge with the DJ Martin Garrix.

Euro Cup matches on June 12 (Indian Standard Time)

Italy vs Turkey

The kick-off time for Italy vs Turkey match as per the Indian Standard Time is 12:30 am on June 12.

How to watch the live telecast of Italy vs Turkey match?



The live telecast of Italy vs Turkey match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary,



How to watch the live streaming of Italy vs Turkey match?



Sony LIV app will live stream the Italy vs Turkey match.

Other Euro Cup matches on June 12 (Indian time)



Group A: Wales vs Switzerland

The kick-off time for Wales vs Switzerland match is 6:30 pm IST on June 12The live telecast of Wales vs Switzerland match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Wales vs Switzerland match?



Sony LIV app will live stream the Wales vs Switzerland football match.

Third match on June 12



Group B: Denmark vs Finland



When Denmark vs Finland match will begin according to India time?



The kick-off time for Denmark vs Finland match as per the Indian Standard Time is 9:30 pm on June 12.

How to watch the live telecast of Denmark vs Finland match?



The live telecast of Denmark vs Finland football match will take place on Sony Sports Channels. Sony TEN 3 with live broadcast the match in Hindi Commentary. SONY TEN 4 HD/SD will live broadcast the match in Tamil, Telugu languages.

How to watch the live streaming of Denmark vs Finland match?



Sony LIV app will live stream the Denmark vs Finland football match.