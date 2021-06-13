Euro 2020: Portugal suffers blow as Joao Cancelo tests Covid-19 positive

-
ALSO READ
Italy to Turkey: Here's the squad of all 24 teams in Euro Cup 2021
Deduct points, fine heavily: Neville slams founding clubs of Super League
England coach Southgate names 33-member provisional Euro squad
Burden falling on Romelu Lukaku to lead Belgium to Euro 2020 title
Manchester United compounds Liverpool's woes with victory in FA Cup
-
Portugal National Football team has suffered an untimely blow with left-back Joao Cancelo withdrawing from Euro 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19.
Diogo Dalot has now been called up to the Portugal national squad for Euro 2020 as confirmed in an official statement. The Manchester United star is a last-minute replacement for defender Cancelo in the summer tournament.
"Under-21 international Diogo Dalot will join the National Team's delegation in Budapest to prepare for his debut at Euro 2020," read the official release.
Cancelo was flagged by a positive lateral flow test which was later confirmed by a PCR test on Saturday. In accordance with the COVID-19 protocol defined by UEFA before the EURO 2020 matches, all players and members of the entourage underwent RT-PCR tests on Saturday. The results, with the exception of Joao Cancelo, were negative.
Portugal kicks off their Euro 2020 campaign against Hungary on Tuesday at Ferenc Puskas Stadium. The team is part of a difficult Group F that also includes Germany, France, and Hungary. Both Germany and Hungary have home games against Portugal in the group stage.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor