Euro 2020: World champions France knocked out after losing to Switzerland

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
Euro Cup 2021: Finland beats Denmark 1-0 in Group B match at Copenhagan
Czech Republic beat Netherlands 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals
Euro Cup 2021 round of 16 full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
-
France on Monday (local time) was knocked out of the ongoing Euro 2020 here at the Arena National Stadium.
France suffered a defeat on penalties at the hands of Switzerland in the round of 16 match and as a result, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners were knocked out of the ongoing competition.
Switzerland defeated France 5-4 on penalties and as a result, the side will now lock horns against Spain in the quarterfinals.
The normal 90 minutes action finished at 3-3 and as a result, the match progressed to extra time. No team was able to break the deadlock in extra time and hence the match progressed to a penalty shootout.
For France, Karim Benzema scored a brace while Paul Pogba also registered one goal. On the other hand, Haris Seferovic scored two goals for Switzerland while Mario Gavranovic registered one goal.
Pogba's goal in the second half gave France a 3-2 lead and it looked like Didier Deschamps' side would go on to win the match, but Gavranovic registered the goal in the dying minutes of the match, and as a result, the match progressed into extra time and then a penalty shootout.
Switzerland managed to triumph over France in penalties and now they would be seen in the quarterfinals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor