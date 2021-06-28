Pointless to talk about contract amidst Euro 2020, feels Gareth Southgate

-
England Football Team head coach Gareth Southgate feels it's pointless talking about contract situations amidst the ongoing Euro 2020 as he said it's better to look at end of the tournament and see where everything sits.
Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham had said a new deal until 2024 will be handed to Southgate regardless of how England performs in the blockbuster clash with Germany on Tuesday.
"I always think it's pointless talking about contract situations until you get to the end of tournaments and you see where everything sits, you have a much better picture of everything, how everybody feels about it," Goal quoted Southgate as a saying.
"I really appreciate the backing and the support and I think if he hadn't done that it would have caused a whirlwind of other stories, so I'm thankful for that and I'm just realistic and focused on the now and doing as well as we can in this tournament," he added.
The 50-year-old has been England's coach since succeeding Sam Allardyce on an initial interim basis in September 2016. England who are infamous for penalty kicks in the shootout at major tournaments are preparing hard for spot-kicks this time. "We always practice penalties. We did for the World Cup, we did for the Nations League and obviously, we won those two shootouts [against Colombia and Switzerland] so we'll be thoroughly well prepared in the big tournaments and the big matches," pointed Gareth.
England will lock horns with Germany in the round of 16 match on Tuesday at the Wembley Stadium. History in the German-English rivalry at major tournaments favors Die Mannschaft, who had knocked out the Three Lions of the 1990 World Cup, Euro 96, and the 2010 World Cup.
The last time they faced off in a major tournament was at the 2014 World Cup as Joachim Low's side came out on top with a dominant 4-1 win in Brazil.
