Lanka Premier League: Former India pacer Munaf Patel joins Kandy Tuskers

Former India fast bowler Munaf Patel has signed a contract to play for Kandy Tuskers in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) that begins on November 26.
The right-arm bowler, who was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team will play alongside former India teammate Irfan Pathan in the tournament that runs till December 16.
"Former India fast bowler Munaf Patel has signed a contract to @KandyTuskers," the LPL tweeted on Tuesday.
Patel has played 13 Test matches, 70 One-day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. He has also played 63 Indian Premier League games for Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions, picking 74 wickets.
Other than Patel and Pathan, Manpreet Gony is the third Indian who will play in the league although he will represent Colombo Kings.
A total of five teams -- Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna -- will play 23 matches in 21 days.
--IANS
kh/qma
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
