Federer to miss French, US Open over knee surgery; will return in 2021

Swiss maestro will be out of competitive until the start of the 2021 season because of a setback in his recovery from surgery on his right knee.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion on Wednesday posted a statement on Twitter to confirm he'll be out of action for the rest of 2020.

The 38-year-old Federer had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in February.

The Swiss great had initially planned to be sidelined for at least four months but has barely missed any elite because the tour was suspended amid the pandemic.

Federer tennis career as of June 10, 2020

Current Rank: 4 Career highest ranking: 1 (February 2, 2004) Matches won: 1242 Matches lost: 271 Titles won: 103 Total Prize money: $129,946,683 (single and doubles combined) Grand Slam Finals Appearances: 31 Grand Slam Titles: 20 Grand Slam Finals Record: 20-11

Federer started his statement with "Dear Fans. A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee," he posted.

"Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level,” he added.

"I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season," he added further.

All professional tennis activities remain suspended till July 13. While Wimbledon was cancelled last month for the first time since World War II. Organisers of the and the are still hoping to stage their major tournaments this year.