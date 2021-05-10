Fifa confirms concussion spotters to be used at 2022 Qatar World Cup

-
ALSO READ
EAM S Jaishankar visits FIFA 2022 World Cup venue in Qatar built by L&T
Fifa cancels next year's U-17 women's World Cup in India due to Covid-19
India's football WC qualifying round matches scheduled for March postponed
After 2018 own goal, FIFA opens 2022 World Cup TV sale in Italy
Former Rugby league boss appointed Australian Cricketers Association chief
-
FIFA is introducing concussion spotters at the 2022 Qatar World Cup to help with the treatment of head injuries and "to make the game a lot safer".
Experts will monitor from seats in the stands to identify possible brain injuries that may have been missed, team doctors will also have instant access to video replays.
FIFA's new medical director, Andrew Massey, confirmed the decision on Thursday during an interview with the in-house YouTube channel of world football's governing body.
"You need to treat them acutely, first of all, to make sure that they're safe and then you need to remove them," said Massey.
"So all FIFA competitions will have these video replays, all FIFA competitions will have concussion spotters in the stand that will go through all of these, that can relay the information to the team benches if that is needed. And it'll just make things an awful lot safer."
It will be the first time concussion spotters -- sitting away from the dugouts -- will be used at a major international football tournament but they have been in use in the NFL since 2012 and in rugby union since 2018.
Massey, a former Liverpool team doctor, also spoke about the dilemma of taking off the club's leading scorer Mo Salah when concussed during a crucial English Premier League game against Newcastle in 2019.
FIFA introduced trials of concussion substitutions this year, which means permanent substitutions can be made if a player suffers a head injury, even if all replacements have already been used.
But this has been criticised as "half-hearted" by world players' union FIFPro, who prefer the use of temporary substitutions, as seen in rugby union, to extend the diagnosis period from three to ten minutes for a potentially concussed player.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor