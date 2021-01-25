Former Rugby league boss appointed Australian Cricketers Association chief

-
Former National Rugby League chief executive Todd Greenberg was on Monday appointed as the new chief of Australian Cricketers Association (ACA).
The 50-year-old's name was also doing the rounds for the Cricket Australia (CA) chief job after Kevin Roberts quit last year.
Greenberg's appointment was ratified at ACA's board meeting on Monday.
"I would like to thank the ACA board and the players for the opportunity to advocate for them.
"I have a long history with cricket it's the game I first fell in love with and am looking forward to the opportunity to work closely on their behalf in partnership with Cricket Australia and the state associations for the good of the game," Greenberg was quoted as saying by the 'Sydney Morning Herald'.
He had resigned from his role in the National Rugby League in April last year after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the sport financially.
