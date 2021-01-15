After 2018 own goal, FIFA opens 2022 World Cup TV sale in Italy

-
ALSO READ
2022 Qatar World Cup to kick start from Nov 21; final on December 18
Fifa cancels next year's U-17 women's World Cup in India due to Covid-19
AFC guaranteed six direct slots for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
EAM S Jaishankar visits FIFA 2022 World Cup venue in Qatar built by L&T
FIFA provides breakdown of expanded 2023 Women's World Cup field
-
FIFA invited offers on Thursday for its 2022 World Cup broadcast rights in Italy, where a late-struck deal for the previous tournament ended up losing around $100 million in value.
FIFA said potential bidders have a deadline to register interest of Feb. 16 -- more than five weeks before European qualifying groups for the World Cup begin.
Most of the 2022 broadcast deals in major markets worldwide were signed years ago.
Four years ago, the Italian rights were not sold before the national team was eliminated in the 2018 World Cup qualifying playoffs by Sweden.
A deal was made one month later with broadcaster Mediaset for a reported 78 million euros (then $93 million), at around half the value of the 2014 World Cup rights.
Even with a shortfall in expected revenue from Italy, FIFA earned $3.13 billion in broadcasting deals during the 2015-18 commercial cycle, with $920 million from Europe.
Italy is top-seeded in its 2022 qualifying group and faces Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania.
The group winner in November qualifies to play in Qatar. The runner-up advances to a two-round playoffs bracket scheduled in March 2022.
FIFA also invited offers on Thursday in a separate process to sell Italian broadcast rights to the 2023 Women's World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor