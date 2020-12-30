EAM S Jaishankar visits FIFA 2022 World Cup venue in Qatar built by L&T

-
ALSO READ
2022 Qatar World Cup to kick start from Nov 21; final on December 18
Goalless draw against Qatar in WC Qualifiers stands out for me: Chhetri
Fifa cancels next year's U-17 women's World Cup in India due to Covid-19
India files expression of interest for hosting 2027 AFC Asian Cup
Qatar to host 2030 Asian Games, 2034 event goes to Saudi Arabia
-
Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, alongside India's ambassador in Qatar Deepak Mittal, visited the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium which is a 2022 FIFA World Cup venue built by Indian construction giant Larsen & Tubro.
His Excellency Hassan Al Thawadi and Nasser Al Khater, Chairman and CEO respectively of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 organising committee, met the ministerial delegation at the stadium and conducted a full tour of the facilities including the pitch, competition areas and VVIP seating areas.
"Qatar and India have shared a close relationship for centuries, through trade, culture, and people-to-people ties, and the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, built by Larsen & Toubro, is a symbol of this relationship and our shared history," Al Thawadi said.
"The stadium is also a representation of modern, cosmopolitan Qatar, where the Indian community is the single largest resident expatriate group and is an important contributor toward Qatar's rapid economic development."
Senior officials explained on Monday in detail about the sustainability features of the stadium and the working of the Advanced Cooling System, a high-profile accessory which is a legacy project arising out of 2022 World Cup hosting plans.
Visited Ahmed bin Ali Stadium at Al Rayyan. Congratulate Larsen & Toubro and their Qatari partners on an impressive project. Has enhanced India's reputation for quality and delivery. Best wishes to Qatar for FIFA 2022 @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/F0LkfkGm4d— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 28, 2020
The Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium was opened on December 18, when it hosted the Amir Cup final between Al Sadd and Al Arabi on the Qatar National Day. The event was attended by several dignitaries including FIFA President Gianni Infantino and All India Football Federation president Praful Patel.
The 40,000-capacity stadium will host seven matches till the Round of 16 stage during the 2022 World Cup and will function as the home of Qatar Stars League outfit Al Rayyan.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor