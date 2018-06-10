Fifa World Cup 2018: Five young attacking players who can conquer Russia

He escapes defenders like sand slip through fingers, but at a faster pace. Much was expected of Dembélé when he made a €140 million transfer to FC Barcelona. The expectations weren't without reason either. In just his second professional season, Dembele had torn apart the Bundesliga, scoring six and assisting 12 goals while stitching a formidable partnership with Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Two back-to-back injuries meant Dembele could never really gel in his new team which has its own unique style of play. However, there were flashes of his genius, his ability to take on defenders and to pull off surprising moves in the final third. Dembélé says it's all instinct: "I arrive in front of my opponent and even me, I do not know what I will do until the last, last moment.” But, in Russia, this trickster would let the world know what he can do and fans would do good to watch the rise of a phoneix.