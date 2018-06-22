How Mohammadi's needless somersault cost Iran the game against Spain

#NowTrending: Flippin’ it awkward Who: Iranian footballer Milad Mohammadi knows what it means to put his body on the line for his nation. But, like they say, don’t use your head where it is not needed. The 24-year-old defender, who plays for the Russian football club Akhmat Grozny, did exactly the opposite on the night of his World Cup debut.

Where: Last 30 seconds into stoppage time, the mighty Spaniards are trying to retain a narrow lead of 1-0 against Iran. The ball is out of play and substitute Mohammadi gets his hands on it deep into the Spanish territory. His ...