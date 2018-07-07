Ibrahimovic, Beckham make bizarre bet ahead of Sweden-England quarterfinal

-
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham have agreed on the terms of a friendly wager ahead of the England vs Sweden World Cup quarter-final today.
Ibrahimovic, Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals, has been vocal in support of his homeland from his vantage point with his Major League Soccer club Los Angeles Galaxy where Beckham's onetime MLS club.
Ibrahim took to Twitter to challenge Beckham on the eve of the showdown in Samara, Russia.
"Yo @davidbeckham if @england wins I buy you dinner where ever you want in the world, but if @swemnt wins you buy me whatever I want from @ikeasverige ok?" Ibrahimovic wrote.
Beckham responded via Instagram: "@iamzlatanibrahimovic if @swemnt win I will personally take you to @ikeasverige and buy you whatever you need for the new mansion in LA @lagalaxy, but when @england win I want you to come to watch an @england game at Wembley wearing an England shirt and enjoy fish & chips at halftime ...