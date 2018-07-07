Ibrahimovic, Beckham make bizarre bet ahead of Sweden-England quarterfinal

Ibrahimovic and David have agreed on the terms of a friendly wager ahead of the England vs Sweden World Cup quarter-final today.

Ibrahimovic, Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals, has been vocal in support of his homeland from his vantage point with his club Los Angeles Galaxy where Beckham's onetime MLS club.

Ibrahim took to Twitter to challenge on the eve of the showdown in Samara, Russia.

"Yo @davidbeckham if @england wins I buy you dinner where ever you want in the world, but if @swemnt wins you buy me whatever I want from @ikeasverige ok?" Ibrahimovic wrote.

responded via Instagram: "@iamzlatanibrahimovic if @swemnt win I will personally take you to @ikeasverige and buy you whatever you need for the new mansion in LA @lagalaxy, but when @england win I want you to come to watch an @england game at Wembley wearing an England shirt and enjoy fish & chips at halftime ...



England face Sweden in the first of two quarter-final ties on Saturday, with the victor going through to a last-four encounter with either Croatia or Russia.

Interestingly, Beckham never made it that far in his distinguished career, with 115 caps delivering only second round and quarter-final heartache, neither did

Ibrahimovic will be hoping the class of 2018 endure a similar fate, allowing him to celebrate in style and acquire a new item of furniture for his Los Angeles abode.