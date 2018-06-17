FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi feels 'hurt' by penalty miss vs Iceland

-
ALSO READ
World Cup Argentina vs Iceland highlights: Messi misses penalty in 1-1 draw
Messi fails to break the 'Ice'land defence, Argentina manage a 1-1 draw
Yuvraj, Dhoni did it for Sachin. Who will help Lionel Messi in Russia 2018?
FIFA 2018 World Cup: Leo Messi arrives in Buenos Aires to start training
Fifa World Cup 2018: Ronaldo has thrown down the gauntlet to Messi
-
Argentine superstar Lionel Messi said he regretted having squandered a second-half penalty try that could have led his team to victory over Iceland in Group D action on Saturday at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.
The match at Otkritie Arena in Moscow, which featured two first-half goals, ended in a 1-1 draw.
"It hurts to have missed the penalty, because it would've been the decisive advantage," the FC Barcelona talisman said after the game, though adding the draw had not dampened the team's hopes in Russia, reported Efe.
ALSO READ: Messi fails to break the 'Ice'land defence, Argentina manage a 1-1 draw
"We haven't lost hope despite the draw. We still have the same desire. I think we deserved to win. We tried to find spaces in the Iceland defence, but we couldn't find them," he added.
Messi denied that the draw would affect the team in its next Group D contest Thursday against Croatia, adding that "we have some days to rest and get well-prepared for the match."
"We weren't thinking about starting with one point from the first match, but it's the first match. No one gives anything away. It's a very even World Cup and you're seeing that, because all the games are very close," he added.
How Lionel Messi penalty kick miss event unfolded
Argentina took 27 shots towards the Iceland goal with Messi alone taking 11 of them, the Iceland defence seemed too hard to penetrate.
Here's the Messi penalty miss video
Lionel Messi's penalty miss. Brilliant save by Iceland goalkeeper Halldórsson.— FlFA World Cup (@WorIdCupFC) June 16, 2018
[via @EricMoore__]pic.twitter.com/yMRTRFgNp6
How Iceland held Argentina with 1-1 draw
Iceland launched some early physical challenges and rattled the Argentina team in front of a raucous crowd at the 45,000-capacity venue.
The debutants Iceland gave Argentina a scare early in the first half when Bjorn Sigurdarson pounced on a loose ball only to rifle a shot wide of the post.
ALSO READ: World Cup Argentina vs Iceland highlights: Messi misses penalty in 1-1 draw
In the 90+2 minutes, Lionel Messi again tried to score a goal but failed to do as the match ended with a scoreline of 1-1