World Cup 2018 Argentina vs Iceland live score: All eyes on Lionel Messi

21' Sergio Aguerro puts Argentina forward with a brilliant strike. A sharp turn and a left-foot finish high into the net. He has started a game for the first time in two and a half months



An open start to the game, is unsurprisingly under intense pressure whenever he gathers possession. Heimir Hallgrimsson said pre-match that he wouldn't man-mark Messi, but that doesn't mean the Argentina captain isn't receiving special attention.



9' Iceland misses a genuine opportunity to take an early lead! A defensive collapse from an Argentina goal kick concedes possession but Bjarnason misses the target.



8' Messi's second free-kick delivery causes problems for Iceland, with Tagliafico header bouncing wide of the mark.

5' Messi takes a free-kick on the left side, curling it into the box. The ball bounces all the way through without a touch from any Argentine.

3' South American side who have dominated the early proceedings. Iceland are keeping very tight defensively, restricting any room for ‎'La Albiceleste'.

The starting Line-up





Argentina XI:

Argentina XI: Willy Caballero; Nicolas Tagliafico, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Eduardo Salvio; Javier Mascherano, Lucas Biglia; Maximiliano Meza, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria; Sergio Aguero

Iceland XI: Hannes Haldorsson; Kari Arnason, Birkir Mar Saevarsson, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Hordur Bjorgvin Magnusson; Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Aron Gunnarsson, Emil Hallfredsson; Bikir Bjarnason, Alfred Finnbogason, Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Match preview:

Lionel Messi's Argentina is all set to put a shambolic World Cup build-up behind them and make a statement in their opening match against the tournament debutants Iceland at Moscow's today.

The Latin Americans are dogged by poor form, injuries and controversy. Football pundits have already played down their chances to lift the trophy this year.

But Messi is a man on a mission, as he chases his first World Cup winner's medal, the only feather missing from his illustrious crown.

"Iceland showed they could compete with anyone at the last Euros," the five-time world player of the year said, referring to their giant-killing run at the 2016 European Championship in France.

Spurred on by their fans' thunderous "Viking clap", they earned a 1-1 draw with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, and then famously knocked out England to reach the quarter-finals.

"We stopped Ronaldo so hopefully we can do the same against Messi," said Burnley winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

"We know we're probably going to be defending for a lot of the time and obviously he's one of the best players in the world and he can turn it on."

Iceland, ranked 17 places behind Argentina at 22nd in the world, topped their group in European in the qualifying round with comfortable wins over Croatia, Ukraine and Turkey.





Argentina's reserve goalie Nahuel Guzman said his squad would do everything in its power to give Messi the success he craves for but that Iceland will be a tough opponent.

La Albiceleste's show on the road to has raised many eyebrows-- there was a 4-2 loss to Nigeria in November and a 6-1 humiliation by Spain in March, although Messi did not play in either match.

Argentina's final warm-up against Israel in Jerusalem was cancelled after protests from Palestinians, miring the team in controversy and leaving players short of match practice.

To further compound their problems, goalkeeper Sergio Romero and midfielder Manuel Lanzini are ruled out of the tournament due to late injuries.

Accusing Argentina of over-reliance on Messi may seem unfair to a team boasting sharp attacking talents like Sergio Aguero, and but it is a view coach Jorge Sampaoli himself has expressed.





"He can carry the team on his shoulders," Sampaoli said of the player who scored 45 goals in 54 games for this season.

Argentina is expected to play in their tried and tested 4-2-3-1 format with Sergio Aguerro and Messi Spearheading the attack.

While Iceland will line-up in their hugely successful 4-5-1 formation that took them to the quarter finals stages of Euro 2016.

On paper, the South Americans should have little trouble disposing of Iceland, an island nation of 330,000 that is the smallest country to ever reach the finals.

But the Icelanders revel in their underdog status and showed at Euro 2016 they will not be cowed on the big stage.



