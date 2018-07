Fifa World Cup 2018:Putin passes symbolic World Cup baton to Qatar for 2022

Russian President has formally passed the torch to for the World Cup in 2022.

Ahead of the final in between France and Croatia, has met at the Kremlin with Qatar's Sheikh and FIFA president

says Russia's World Cup has been a success and "I am sure that our friend from will succeed at holding the FIFA at the same highest level."



Putin ceremonially handed a football to the to mark the transfer to Qatar, which will be the first Arab country to host the tournament.

The says through a translator that the World Cup "will be a huge and great festival for all our country."



France or Croatia?



One of those two teams will become World Cup champion later Sunday.



The French, who won their only World Cup title at home in 1998, will be playing in their third final in 20 years. The Croats have the chance to win the biggest prize in soccer for the first time.

The match at the in caps a month-long tournament that started with 32 teams playing in 12 stadiums around Russia.