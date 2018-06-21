Fifa World Cup 2018 Spain vs Iran: Photo highlights of the match, FT 1-0

JUST IN
Spain are now level on points with Portugal in Group B, while Iran are in third and Morocco now eliminated following their loss earlier in the day.

Spain vs Iran

Diego Costa scored a second-half winner to help Spain edge past doughty Iran 1-0 in a key Group B FIFA World Cup 2018 game here on Wednesday.

After a barren first-half where Spain were left frustrated as Iran defended brilliantly, Costa (54th) broke the deadlock albeit in fortuitous circumstances. Costa's shot ricocheted off a defender to beat goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran tried to launch a comeback and almost equalised when Saeid Ezatolahi scored from close only for the goal to be disallowed after VAR review showed he was offside.

Diego Costa again!!

1 / 6
Diego Costa scored the winner and his 3rd goal of Fifa World Cup 2018 (only behind Ronaldo)

 

Spain support

2 / 6
The Kazan Arena witnessed vibrant support from both Spain and Iran

 

The Veteran David Silva

3 / 6
David Silva attempting a Zidane like finish

 

Iran support

4 / 6
A fan sporting both the Iran and Spain flags

 

Too late Iran

5 / 6
Iran tried to launch a comeback and almost equalised but couldn't find the equaliser

 

Fans galore

6 / 6
A jubilant Iran fan before the Spain vs Iran match

 


