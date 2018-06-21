Diego Costa
Fifa World Cup 2018 Spain vs Iran: Photo highlights of the match, FT 1-0
Spain are now level on points with Portugal in Group B, while Iran are in third and Morocco now eliminated following their loss earlier in the day.
scored a second-half winner to help Spain
edge past doughty Iran
1-0 in a key Group B FIFA World Cup 2018
game here on Wednesday.
After a barren first-half where Spain were left frustrated as Iran defended brilliantly, Costa (54th) broke the deadlock albeit in fortuitous circumstances. Costa's shot ricocheted off a defender to beat goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.
Iran tried to launch a comeback and almost equalised when Saeid Ezatolahi scored from close only for the goal to be disallowed after VAR review showed he was offside.
The Kazan Arena witnessed vibrant support from both Spain and Iran
The Veteran David Silva
David Silva attempting a Zidane like finish
Iran support
A fan sporting both the Iran and Spain flags
Too late Iran
Iran tried to launch a comeback and almost equalised but couldn't find the equaliser
Fans galore
First Published: Thu, June 21 2018. 02:00 IST