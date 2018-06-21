Fifa World Cup 2018 Spain vs Iran: Photo highlights of the match, FT 1-0 Spain are now level on points with Portugal in Group B, while Iran are in third and Morocco now eliminated following their loss earlier in the day. email this article Message: Recipients' Email: Type address separated by commas Your Email: Enter the characters shown in the image. Send me a copy: https://mybs.in/2VnhllQ



vs Iran

scored a second-half winner to help edge past doughty 1-0 in a key Group B game here on Wednesday.

After a barren first-half where Spain were left frustrated as defended brilliantly, Costa (54th) broke the deadlock albeit in fortuitous circumstances. Costa's shot ricocheted off a defender to beat goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

tried to launch a comeback and almost equalised when Saeid Ezatolahi scored from close only for the goal to be disallowed after VAR review showed he was offside.

Spain are now level on points with Portugal in Group B, while Iran are in third and Morocco now eliminated following their loss earlier in the day.

again!!

1 / 6 scored the winner and his 3rd goal of (only behind Ronaldo)

support

2 / 6 The Kazan Arena witnessed vibrant support from both Spain and Iran

The Veteran David Silva

3 / 6 David Silva attempting a Zidane like finish

Iran support

4 / 6 A fan sporting both the Iran and Spain flags

Too late Iran

5 / 6 Iran tried to launch a comeback and almost equalised but couldn't find the equaliser

Fans galore