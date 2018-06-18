World Cup upset shocks German media, sparks celebrations in Mexico

Germany's shocking defeat at the hands of Mexico in the has sparked concerns and worry among the



Top-selling German daily Bild declared on its website: "Embarrassing performance against Mexico: this crash causes us World Cup worry".

Munich-based newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung agreed with "There are reasons to worry" over a picture of the dejected German team, who need to beat Sweden and South Korea to be sure of going through.

In Mexico, thousands of jubilant Mexico supporters partied in the streets of the capital by singing, dancing, blaring car horns and cheering El Tri.

In capital Mexico City, the streets were filled with exhilarated fans, on foot, bicycles, motorbikes or in cars. Some blasted their car stereos, while others shrieked in glee.

Amid the cacophonous bustle, a veteran violinist played the traditional tune "Cielito Lindo" -- roughly translated as "Lovely Sweet One." The victory was a heart-stopping one, but "a small goal is still a goal," said the musician, while fans left coins in his instrument case.





One female fan, a flag in her hand and the national colors painted on her cheeks, screamed: "We are an Aztec warrior force!"



"Lozano for president, Lozano for president!" fans cheered -- not forgetting that the country will hold elections to choose a new leader on July 1.

Ana Maria Contreras, a primary school teacher, came with her children and even dogs decked out in El Tri's signature green jerseys to join the festivities.

"We have shown that we can compete with any power. And I hope that whoever wins as president also knows how to lead us to victory," she said.

The earth literally moved in quake-prone Mexico City when Hirving "Chucky" Lozano smashed home the game-winning goal in the 35th minute at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium -- a "earthquake of joy." Seismologists said that they had detected an "artificial" rumbling, possibly caused by "widespread jumping" when the goal was scored.





Fans crammed into the Zocalo, the city's main square, to celebrate.

"What happened today was an earthquake of joy for us -- just imagine, we beat the world champions!" said Laura Villegas, a 45-year-old merchant who downed her beer with tequila in one gulp.

"What happened hey, what happened hey, to the Germany that was going to beat us today?" the crowd chanted.

People from across the world, including Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, took to Twitter to heap praises on the Mexican team.

"Confirmed: Mexico competes and wins against the best in the world, Congratulations to @miseleccionmx! Great match!," Nieto said on Twitter.

Mexico is always a great team to watch in World Cup. Unknown players with good ability, a team that plays proper and the attitude that they can go toe-to-toe with anyone. #GermanyvsMexico #WorldCupRussia2018 — Harald Bækkelund (@AraldoB) June 17, 2018