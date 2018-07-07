Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match fixture free live streaming for Saturday

As the Fifa World Cup 2018 is drawing to a close, the thrills of the games are increasing. We are into quarter-finals now, and the best of eight teams will battle it out for the World Cup glory. In today's match, Sweden will fight it out with Harry Kane's England, and Russia will lock horn with Modric's Croatia on Saturday. We don't know anything about the results but the sheer infectious passion will be on display by the participating teams and the fans.

Here's today’s match schedule:

1st match: Sweden vs England

When and Where to watch: Sweden vs England

Time: 7:30 PM (IST), 4:00 pm (Sweden Time), 2:00 pm (GMT)





In the today's first quarterfinal match, will take place in Samara on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST), 4:00 pm (Sweden Time), 2:00 pm (GMT).





match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.





2nd match: Russia vs Croatia

When and Where to watch: Russia vs Croatia

Time: 11:30 pm (IST), 9:00 pm (Russia Time), 8:00 pm (Croatia Time)

In today's second knockout match, Russia vs Croatia match will take place in Sochi on Saturday, 7, 2018 at 11:30 PM (IST).

Russia vs Croatia match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Russia vs Croatia match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

