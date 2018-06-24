JUST IN
You are here: Home » sports » FIFA World Cup 2018 » News

Chess gets its second-youngest Grandmaster in India's Praggnanandhaa

Fifa World Cup 2018 England vs Panama live: Stones scores, Eng 1 Pan 0
Business Standard

Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule, live streaming info for Sunday

England vs Panama, Japan vs Senegal and Poland vs Columbia all football match will be telecasted live on Sunday

BS Web Team 

Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule, live streaming info for Sunday

Fifa World Cup 2018 is getting more excited with each passing day. The 10th day of the Football World Cup 2018 will see England and Panama playing their 2nd match also featuring Harry Kane and Delle Alli.

Here's the today’s match schedule list:

1st Match: England vs Panama

When and Where to watch: England vs Panama

Time: 5:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group G match, England vs Panama match will take place in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at 5:30 PM (IST).


Here are the live updates of England vs Panama. Click to read


England vs Panama match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

England vs Panama match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

2nd Match: Japan vs Senegal

When and Where to watch: Japan vs Senegal

Time: 20:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group H match, Japan vs Senegal match will take place in Yekaterinburg on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at 20:30 PM (IST).


Japan vs Senegal match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.


Japan vs Senegal match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.


3nd Match: Poland vs Columbia

When and Where to watch: Poland vs Columbia

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group H match, Poland vs Columbia match will take place in Kazan on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at 11:30 PM (IST).


Poland vs Columbia match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.


Poland vs Columbia match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.
First Published: Sun, June 24 2018. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements