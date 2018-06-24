Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule, live streaming info for Sunday

is getting more excited with each passing day. The 10th day of the Football World Cup 2018 will see England and Panama playing their 2nd match also featuring Harry Kane and Delle Alli.

Here's the today’s match schedule list:



1st Match: England vs Panama



When and Where to watch: England vs Panama



Time: 5:30 PM (IST)



In today's Group G match, match will take place in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at 5:30 PM (IST).



match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

England vs Panama match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.



2nd Match: Japan vs Senegal



When and Where to watch: Japan vs Senegal



Time: 20:30 PM (IST)



In today's Group H match, Japan vs Senegal match will take place in Yekaterinburg on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at 20:30 PM (IST).

Japan vs Senegal match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Japan vs Senegal match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers. When and Where to watch: Poland vs ColumbiaIn today's Group H match, match will take place in Kazan on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at 11:30 PM (IST).

match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.