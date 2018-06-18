World Cup England vs Tunisia: Kane's late winner does the job; Score 2-1

England open their campaign as manager Gareth Southgate seeking to banish sour memories of dismal performances at the final stages of major tournaments.

The Three Lions play Tunisia in the historic city of Volgograd on Monday, knowing that anything other than a win would scatter their pre-tournament plans, with a hard Belgium challenge looming later in Group G.



Here are the live updates:



Minute 90+4: Final whistle. England go home with full match points from their first encounter with Tunisia



Minute 90+3: Change for England. Dier (in) comes in for Lingard (out)



Minute 90+1: Kane scores from a corner! England need to hold the lead for 4 minutes of extra-time



Minute 85: Change for Tunisia. Khalifa (in) replaces Khazri (out)



Minute 83: Another Goalkeeper down for Tunisia as Ben Mustapha collides with Stones mid-air.



Minute 82: charges into the penalty box tries to pass but earns a corner instead



Minute 80:Change for England. R. Loftus-Cheek (in) comes in for (out)

Minute 79: Young's shot sails wide of the top post



Minute 78: England gets a free-kick just on the edge of the Tunisia box. Young to take it



Minute 73: Change for Tunisia. Ben Amor (in) comes in for Sliti (out)



Minute 69: Trippier goes curls a ball over the wall towards the bottom corner of the net. However, the ball sails wide



Minute 68: Change for England. (in) comes in for Rahim Sterling (out).



Minute 65: England continue to attack but keep giving up possession at the final third.



Minute 51: Sterling runs towards the Tunisia defence, but loses possession when looking for a team-mate. However, Meriah puts Ben Mustapha in all sorts of trouble with his backpass, the keeper slices the ball out for a corner.



Minute 50: A sloppy start to the second half as both teams struggle to keep possession. The game is plagued by miss-passes



Minute 47: Play resumes. Tunisia putting up a good fight as England looks for an early lead.



Things were going good for England from the beginning and scored a great goal to give England a deserved lead. But Kyle Walker's misadventure assured a chance for Tunisia to equalise from the spot.



Minute 44: The post saves it for Tunisia. Lingard puts a low ball past the goalkeeper but the ball goes out after hitting the outside post



Minute 39: Tunisia survives a scare. A goalline save of Delle Alli's header



Trivia: Ferjani Sassi's goal was the first penalty that England have conceded in regular play at a World Cup since June 1998 (Argentina's Gabriel Batistuta scored the last).





FSassi Tunisia scores from the spot. The first African goal of World Cup 2018

Minute 32: Tunisia wins a penalty after Kyle Walker fouls Ben Youssef. Yellow card for Walker



Minute 26: Tunisia earns their first corner.



Minute 25: Tunisia under peer pressure from the young England squad.



Minute 18: Kyle Walker releases a ball for Trippier down the right flank and he minuses a low ball into the box. It somehow misses Kane and Alli in the middle. Henderson gathers on the edge of the box and fires at goal on the half-volley, but Ben Mustapha saves it.



Trivia: has scored in seven of his last eight appearances for England.



Minute 16: Ben Mustapha (in) comes off the bench to replace Tunisia's injured goalie Hassen (out)



Minute 12: Play is stopped as Tunisia's goalkeeper down.





scores from cornerHassen of Tunisia falls awkwardly as he raced out to confront Lingard. Receives treatmentRahim Sterling misses a golden chance to have an early lead. Fails to connect a pass from LingardTunisia under pressure since the first whistle.

ALSO READ: Fifa World Cup 2018: Today's match schedule, live streaming info for Monday

The nation credited of founding modern-day football managed to win the World Cup only once. The glory came more than half a century ago when the tournament was called Jules Rimet Trophy. Since then the Three Lions didn't manage to win any major tournament and the recent displays have been even worse. They crashed out without a win in the last World Cup four years ago, in Brazil, and haven't won a knock-out match in any tournament since 2006.





ALSO READ: Fifa World Cup 2018: Can England's young lions avenge 2014 shame?

Thus a young England squad come to Russia on a mission to overcome the jinx. They boast of a solid qualifying campaign and encouraging friendly results against the likes of Brazil, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

Friendly wins over Nigeria and Costa Rica in the tune-up to the quadrennial showpiece did no harm to the mood. There is also no controversy surrounding the squad unlike in previous major meets.

ALSO READ: Winning World Cup the only acceptable result for England in Russia: Alli

Southgate's lack of experience was much fretted over when appointed but the former Under 21s coach has cultivated an atmosphere of unity and a determination to bury past failures.

"This team shouldn't be burdened with that because they're a fresh group, most of them have very few international caps, so the future is all ahead of them," Southgate told reporters at the Volgograd Arena on Sunday.

Southgate is trying his best to lift the pressure off his squad after several former players have commented recently that the expectations of past tournaments stopped them from performing at their best level.

England captain Harry Kane, who is yet to score a goal in a major tournament, has vowed to have an aggressive approach against opponents expected to defend in numbers.

"The players know the starting XI for the first game already," he said

The squad has plenty of attacking talent with Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling expected to start up front with Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli playing behind them.

That means forwards and Jamie Vardy are likely to start on the bench, giving Southgate plenty of options if his chosen strike pair fail to deliver.

The quality is thinner at the back but Southgate is hopeful that players like Harry Maguire and Kieran Trippier can turn their club form into solid displays in Russia. Southgate also has the experience of Chelsea defender Gary Cahill (58 caps) and Manchester United's Ashley Young (33 caps).

Nine players will be making their World Cup debuts against Tunisia, with Jordan Henderson in the holding-midfield role and Harry Maguire part of a three-man defence allowing Ashley Young to play as an attacking left back.

ALSO READ: England World Cup squad: Southgate's 23 Lions who made the cut for Russia

England are the third youngest team in the tournament and in Gareth Southgate, they have a coach that understands his players the most.



Coming to Tunisia, the North-African country is playing in their fifth World Cup but they have never managed to go beyond the group stages. Tunisia's only victory in World Cup came in 1978 when they saw off Mexico to register the first ever win by an African team on the biggest stage of world football.

The North Africans were unbeaten in their World Cup qualifying campaign but had to overcome anxious moments when they drew 0-0 with a struggling Libya and somehow managed to edge out the Democratic Republic of Congo for a ticket to Russia.

In the warm-up matches played recently, Tunisia defeated Iran and Costa Rica and drew against reigning European champions Portugal while losing 0-1 to Spain.

England and Tunisia met at France 1998 with England winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes.

This time around, Tunisia's biggest weakness is the lack of superstars who can lead them to victory.

The squad, dominated by locally based players, doesn't include influential midfielder Youssef Msakni and the Tunisian league's top scorer Taha Yassine Khenissi, who have both been forced out by injuries.

ALSO READ: Tunisia World Cup squad: Can the Carthage Eagles cross first round barrier?

Defender Syam Ben Youssef is now seen as an important figure in the team as he will have to deal with some of the best-attacking talents in the world.

The 1.89m tall player, who plies his trade in the Turkish league, is good at controlling high balls, but if England put the ball behind Tunisia's defence line, the African outfit could be in real trouble.