Fifa World Cup 2018 Columbia vs Poland live: When and where to watch

Business Standard

Poland are eighth in the FIFA rankings but lost to Senegal in their opening encounter courtesy a pair of disastrous errors

BS Web Team  |  Kazan 

Smarting from their opening game defeat against Japan, under-pressure Colombia will have their task cut out against wounded Poland in a Group H FIFA World Cup clash here on Sunday.

Colombia's preparations for Sunday's crunch match got overshadowed by a police investigation into death threats made to midfielder Carlos Sanchez after he received a red card in the third minute of Tuesday's 1-2 loss against Japan.

The incident brought back memories of the killing of late star defender Andres Escobar, who was gunned down after scoring an own goal during a match against the United States which contributed to Colombia's elimination from the 1994 World Cup.

Sanchez was sent off for a deliberate handball after trying to block a shot inside the penalty area and will miss the match against Poland.

Coach Jose Pekerman could play Mateus Uribe in place of Sanchez as he also has to deal with injury concerns to star attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, who was used as a 59th minute substitute against Japan as he recovers from a calf problem.

Rodriguez, the Golden Boot winner at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, would be ideal along with Juan Quintero in midfield and Pekerman would be desperate to use that combination.

Poland are eighth in the FIFA rankings but lost to Senegal in their opening encounter courtesy a pair of disastrous errors.

Senegal's well-drilled backline kept Poland's star striker Robert Lewandowski subdued and coach Adam Nawalka will hope his midfield plays with more purpose to boost supply to the country's record goal-scorer.

The recall of defensive stalwart Kamil Glik, who missed the Senegal opener with a shoulder injury, would be a huge boost to Poland's hopes of stopping the likes of Rodriguez and AS Monaco star Radamel Falcao.

There are still doubts over Glik's fitness however, so Thiago Cionek, his replacement against Senegal, may keep his starting place despite conceding an own goal in that match.

Poland vs Columbia: When and Where to watch

Time: 11:30 PM (IST)

In today's Group H match, Poland vs Columbia match will take place in Nizhny Novgorod stadium on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at 11:30 PM (IST).

Poland vs Columbia match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Poland vs Columbia match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

Here are the squads for the match between Poland vs Columbia

Poland's final 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Bartosz Bialkowski, Lukasz Fabianski and Wojciech Szczesny 

Defenders: Jan Bednarek, Bartosz Bereszynski, Thiago Cionek, Marcin Kaminski, Lukasz Piszczek, Artur Jedrzejczyk and Michal Pazdan 

Midfielders: Jakub Blaszczykowski, Jacek Goralski, Kamil Grosicki, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Rafal Kurzawa, Karol Linetty, Slawomir Peszko, Maciej Rybus and Piotr Zielinski 

Forwards: Dawid Kownacki, Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Lukasz Teodorczyk

The 23 man Colobia squad:

Goalkeepers: Jose Cuadrado, David Ospina, Camilo Vargas 

Defenders: Santiago Arias, Frank Fabra, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica, Oscar Murillo, Davinson Sanchez, Cristian Zapata.

Midfielders: Abel Aguilar, Wilmar Barrios, Juan Cuadrado, Jefferson Lerma, Juan Quintero, James Rodriguez, Carlos Sanchez, Mateus Uribe.

Forwards: Miguel Borja, Radamel Falcao, Jose Izquierdo, Luis Muriel
First Published: Sun, June 24 2018. 17:30 IST

