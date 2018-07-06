World Cup 2018: Muslera howler cost Uruguay match, France advance to semis

All over for the Uruguay at They were a brilliant team before this match. They had lethal defenders in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. They had a reliable defence, headed by veteran Diego Godin, which had only conceded one goal in the whole tournament. They had been booked for just one time. They had not lost any match. They were high on confidence and vitality. But everything changed in this match.





The spine of the Uruguyan attack, Edinson Cavani, was out due to a calf injury. The absence of this star player glinted in their blunt attack. Aside from a few chances, Uruguay attack line lacked any rhythm.Uruguyan midfield lacked any fluidiity. But we can't pass much blame to the defence line, Muslera's howler can be one of the turning points in the match. Muslera palmed a routine shot from Greizmann into his own net.

France have booked their berth in the World Cup semi-finals, where they will face either or Belgium. Les Bleus will have to wait for vs Belgium game to determine their oppenent. This is surely the last World Cup for Luis Suarez, and Edinson Cavani.

There is no way Uruguay is coming back into the match. Their players are tired and their crosses are not reaching the intended teammates. What a waste. +5 minutes of stoppage time.Mbappe is replaced by Dembele. Second costliest player at the replaced by the third costliest plaer at the tournament.Uruguay players look tired.With only 15 minutes to go, Uruguay trail by two goals and their is no light at the end of the tunnel for Suarez and company.

Min 74: Nahitan Nadez off, Jonathan Urretaviscaya on.



Min 67: Mbappe's shrewdness just called for a mass brawl. Referee and Pogba completely lose their mind. Refree books Mbappe and Rodriguez.



Min 62: France double their thanks to a howler from Fernando Muslera in the Uruguay goal. This could have been an routine save



Min 56: Two substitutions for Uruguay. Maxi Gomes replaces Stuani . Bentacur replaced by experienced Rodriguez.



Min 50: But things are exactly opposte to the Uruguyan fans want. The cheers are only motivating the French team to move forward.



Min 48: The 'Uruguay' crescendo get all the attention in the stadium. They want their team to go all attacking. This is a sight to behold. Thousands of Uruguyan fans at the top of their voices shouting 'Uruguay Uruguay'.



Min 45: France gets the game underway. Uruguay gets the break first but no substantial threat posed by the man in sky blue shirts.



Uruguay are really missing Edinson Cavani's finishing touches in the first half. Courtesy of Varane's header in the 40th minute, France are leading in the first half. Both teams had their chances in the first 45 minutes but only one goal went to home. Lloris did a lot of saving compared to his Uruguyan goalkeeper.



Min 43:Uruguay win the corner. Ball into the mixer and Caceres sends the ball into bottom corner and what a save by Lloris. Lloris stretches full body to make that save. And lastly, ball gets cleared.





Raphael Varane gives France the lead, heading the ball into the back of the net from a Griezmann free-kick.Bentacur's get the second booking of the tournament for Uruguay. That was one nasty challenge on Tolisso.France wins the corner. Tolisso on the ball and floats the ball into the mixer which is easily cleared by Gimenez.Considering how Luis Suarez's last World Cup campaign ended, there is something significant happening as as Uruguay has got only one yellow card inUruguay are pressing hard and that is causing considerable problem for France. Fans are yet to see any magic moments from France.France on attack. Giroud heads the ball across the penalty area to the unmarked Mbappe. But instead of keeping and down and then unleasing a shot, Mbappe heads the ball on the roof of the net.Uruguay gets the first corner of the match.Free-kick to France. Griezmann takes the kick and threat waived off by Uruguay.Surge of excitemement among the Uruguyan fans as Uruguay gets the first chance for goal in the match. A loose touch by Varane and the ball finds its way into the France's penalty box. But Uruguay is still waiting to warm Lloris' gloves. Easily cleared by French defenders.: Giroud goes to the ground. It takes some time before the game resumes.

France: Lloris, Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Kante, Pogba, Mbappe, Griezmann, Tolisso, Giroud

Uruguay: Muslera; Caceres, Gimenez, Godin, Laxalt; Nandez, Torreira, Vecino, Bentancur; Suarez, Stuani

Line-up

Uruguay will seek to summon up all their famous defensive spirit to shackle the Europeans’ lighting-fast teenage top-scorer

The South Americans kept Portugal’s at bay in their 2-1 last-16 win, and that goal conceded was the only one against them so far in Russia - a defensive feat only matched by Brazil, who play Belgium later on Friday.

But France banged in four goals in their last 16 game against Argentina, and will be hoping their formidable attacking trio of Antoine Griezmann, and can turn it on again at the

Nineteen-year-old Mbappe scored two goals in the game, becoming the first teenager since Brazilian great Pele in the 1958 final to score two goals in one World Cup match.

But it was his amazing 70-metre sprint earlier in the match, to win France a penalty, that stunned viewers worldwide.

“I was wondering whether he was riding a scooter,” joked France midfielder Florian Thauvin of the teenager whom Uruguay’s defenders must be having nightmares about.

On the surface, though, Uruguay look relaxed and their experienced central defenders Jose Gimenez and are relishing the chance to foil both Mbappe and their friend and Atletico Madrid team mate Griezmann.

“We want to deny them space, stop them playing, make their strikers uncomfortable - that’s our weapon,” said midfielder Diego Laxalt at the Uruguay camp in a hotel outside Nizhny Novgorod which, oddly, is painted in the colours of

With an impressive strike partnership of their own in Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, the Uruguayans believe they can surpass their most recent best of a semi-final in 2010 - though Cavani is sweating on a calf injury that may keep him out.

‘Les Bleus’ will be inspired by the two-decade anniversary of their only World Cup win in 1998, while double winners Uruguay’s modern generation are desperate to recreate the black-and-white-era glories of their 1930 and 1950 trophies.

The winners will play Brazil or Belgium, who meet in their quarter-final in Kazan on Friday evening, for a place in the July 15 final.

Uruguay vs France: When and Where to Watch

1st match: Uruguay vs France

When and Where to watch: Uruguay vs France

Time: 7:30 PM (IST)

will take place in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday, July 6, 2018 at 7:30 PM (IST).

match will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary.

Uruguay vs will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the matches for free to their respective subscribers.

Look out for Kylian Mbappé vs. Diego Godín battle

The valour of experience will be up against youthful exuberance. Mbappe, 19, will have to go past one of the wiliest veteran defenders in the Uruguayan history. Diego Godin's primary responsibility will be to stop Mbappe's electric run.



The second most expensive player at the World Cup ruthlessly demolished Argentine defence and sent back Messi and co.



But this will not be the case on Friday, thanks to Godin and his robust defending lineup, Uruguay has conceded only one goal. This can be one of the highlights of the World Cup 2018.