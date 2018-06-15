World Cup: Uruguay's Gimenez scores late winner against Salah-less Egypt

The South Americans started in a 4-4-2 with and Edison Cavani up front. The Barcelona man was perhaps the biggest disappointment of the match missing four genuine chances today.

The Pharaohs were doing just fine even without their star man though. Lining up in a 4-2-3-1, Egypt pressed tirelessly and were, in fact, tidy in possession. What let them down was their performance in the final third. But even wasteful in front of the goal were the men from Uruguay who had more chances but couldn't kick the ball inside the back of the net.



Trivia: was the top scorer in the South American qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup, netting 10 goals for Uruguay, ahead of Messi.