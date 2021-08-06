Finland's ice hockey medalist Emma Terho elected to the IOC board



Olympic ice hockey medalist Emma Terho has been elected to represent the world's athletes on the IOC's executive board.

The International Olympic Committee says Terho won a vote of its athletes' commission members to be their chairwoman. The position comes with a seat on the board.

Terho was standing against pole vaulter world record holder Yelena Isinbaeva, who was elected an member by athletes at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics at the height of the Russian doping scandal.

Terho represented at five Winter Olympics and twice took home a bronze medal.

She replaces Zimbabwean swimmer Kirsty Coventry on the board.

