IOC president says procedures against Belarus coaches to continue

-
ALSO READ
Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya gets Polish visa after govt threat
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights: Archer Deepika keeps medal hopes alive
US announces sanctions on Belarus over dissident journalist's detention
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights: Sindhu wins bronze, hockey team in semis
-
The president of the International Olympic Committee said disciplinary procedures on two Belarus coaches will continue, after they were removed from the Olympics over their involvement in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to Belarus.
Thomas Bach said Friday the disciplinary commission will take "appropriate measures, sanctions and decisions".
The IOC said the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich have been cancelled and removed.
Both men are due to be interviewed by an IOC disciplinary panel formed to investigate what happened to Tsimanouskaya.
Shimak and Maisevich continued to have contact with Belarusian athletes since Sunday.
The IOC linked them to taking Tsimanouskaya in a car to the airport to put her on a plane to Belarus because she criticized team coaches.
It was unclear if the men have stayed in Japan or will leave for Belarus, an authoritarian former Soviet republic that relentlessly pursues its critics.
Belarus has been in turmoil for a year since Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth presidential term after a state election widely viewed as rigged in his favor.
Lukashenko also led the Belarusian Olympic committee since the 1990s until this year. His son, Viktor, was elected to replace him.
The IOC banned both Lukashenkos from attending the Tokyo Olympics after investigating complaints from athletes they faced reprisals and intimidation in a security crackdown after the election.
Lukashenko was previously unable to attend the 2012 London Olympics because of a European Union visa ban imposed during a previous crackdown that followed a disputed election.
Asked whether such previous sanctions were effective in dealing with the issue, Bach admitted the IOC is "not in a position to change the political system in a country."
"What our responsibility and our remit is, is to protect the athletes as much and as far as we can, and then to sanction those or to keep those out of the Games, who are infringing there, on our values," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor