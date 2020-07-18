Black Lives Matter: South African players take a knee in 3TCricket match

Players took a knee to support the movement before the start of the Solidarity Cup in South Africa on Saturday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The match sees the debut of the unique 3TC format in which three teams play a single match instead of the usual two.

The match is taking place on Nelson Mandela Day, which celebrates the birthday of the anti-apartheid revolutionary leader and South Africa's first President Nelson Mandela.

The 3TC match will be contested between three teams of eight players each. The match would be played over 36 overs in two halves of 18 overs with a break at halftime. In the second half, teams will bat in order of the highest scores in the first half. If scores are tied, the first half order is reversed.





"Sport has the power to the change the world.



It has the power to inspire.



It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does."



- Nelson Mandela#MandelaDay #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/2UZaF14ajJ — South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 18, 2020

It marks the resumption of in South Africa. The men's national team had last played against England at home before travelling to India for an ODI series that never took off.

The teams, Kites, Eagles and Kingfishers were to be led by South Africa captain Quinton de Kock, former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers and Reeza Hendricks respectively. De Kock however pulled out on Saturday due to personal reasons.

Earlier, Kagiso Rabada had pulled out after a death in his family which led to Heinrich Klaasen replacing him as captain of the Kingfishers. Eventually, Klaasen was replaced as captain by Hendricks.



