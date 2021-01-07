Former India captain Ganguly clinically fit, discharged from hospital

-
-
BCCI president and former India
captain Sourav Ganguly was on Thursday morning discharged from hospital here, five days after suffering a "mild heart attack".
The 48-year-old cricket icon, who had to undergo a stent insertion, was declared stable and clinically fit by doctors.
"I am absolutely fine," Ganguly said before boarding his private vehicle to return home.
"I thank all the doctors, the nurses and everybody in the hospital for treating me," he added.
Ganguly was rushed to hospital on Saturday after he complained of chest discomfort during a workout session.
