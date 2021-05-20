Former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh tests positive for coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Olympics without spectators among options, says Games chief
BCCI ready to let Olympics contingent have priority for vaccination
Head of Tokyo Olympics reiterates games will not be canceled due to Covid
Covid: Govt will provide extra care to Olympics-bound athletes, says Rijiju
Calls to cancel Tokyo Olympics grow louder as Covid emergency extended
-
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his Chandigarh residence.
The 91-year-old, popularly known as Flying Sikh, is asymptomatic and claims to be in "high spirits'".
"A couple of our helpers tested positive and so all the family members did the tests. Only I returned positive on Wednesday and I am surprised," Milkha told PTI.
"I am fine and there is no fever or cough. My doctor told me I will be al right in three-four days. I did jogging just yesterday. I am in high spirits," he added.
The legendary athlete is a five-time Asian Games gold medallist but his greatest performance was the fourth place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Olympics.
Milkha's son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh is in Dubai and said he would be returning to the country this week itself.
"I will be flying back home on Saturday," said Jeev.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor