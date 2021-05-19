Asia Cup called off due to rising coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
India, Sri Lanka hold meeting of joint working group on fisheries
Pakistan cricket board hopes India will visit Pakistan in 2023 for Asia Cup
India-Lanka strengthen ties, revive maritime dialogue despite Covid in 2020
No decision yet to stop flights from India, Singapore: Sri Lanka
-
The 2021 Asia Cup, which was shifted from Pakistan to Sri Lanka, was on Wednesday called off due to rising COVID-19 cases in the island nation.
The Asia Cup, which was last held in 2018, was scheduled to be held in June but Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva announced that it will be difficult for them to conduct the tournament.
"Due to the prevailing situation, it will not be possible to play the tournament in June this year," De Silva told reporters.
The tournament was supposed to be hosted by Pakistan but since India were unlikely to travel there due to political tension between the two nations, it was shifted to Sri Lanka.
With all the teams planning for their FTPs for the next two years, the continental showpiece might only find a slot after the 2023 ICC 50-over World Cup. The Asian Cricket Council headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah is yet to make a formal announcement.
Due to multiplying cases of COVID-19, Sri Lankan government has put a 10-day ban on international air travel.
Sri Lanka are touring Bangladesh for a limited overs series while they will host a second string India team for a six-match white ball series in July.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor