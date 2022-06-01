French Open: Rafael Nadal beats World No 1 Djokovic, enters semi-finals

-
In a remarkable victory, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal has beaten World number 1 Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 to enter the semi-finals of the French Open.
Nadal has beaten Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 to secure a place in the semi-finals. The 13-time Roland Garros champion will meet Germany's Alexander Zverev for a place in Sunday's final.
Spaniard Nadal led the first set while Djokovic stormed back to the second set. Knowing this development, Nadal managed to reassert himself with a dominant third set. It was the World No. 1 who started strongest in the fourth, but Nadal denied his attempt to serve out the set and powered to victory in a one-sided tie-break.
Notably, Djokovic was looking to increase his Grand Slam tally to 21. He currently has 20 as much as Roger Federer. Nadal already has 21, that is the most by anyone. Also, Djokovic had beaten Nadal last year to win the French Open.
Nadal is known as the king of clay--he has won the French open maximum no of times (13) and has only lost thrice in the French (to Djokovic incidentally on two of 3 occasions). Nadal lost to Djokovic in semi-final last year in 4 sets.
Also, Nadal won the Australian Open this year. Had Djokovic won the French Open 2022, he would have become the first man in the Open Era to complete 3 career Grand Slams- beating his own record. Djokovic completed his second career Grand Slam in French Open 2021. Nadal also completed his second career Grand Slam in Australian Open 2022.
