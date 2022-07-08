Govt clears pre-CWG camp in Ireland for male and female boxing teams

The government has approved an international training camp for the Commonwealth Games-bound Indian men and women's teams in the Republic of Ireland from July 10 to 24.

The Authority of India has given administrative sanction on the cost to the government basis to the participation of an 11-member contingent including the Indian elite women team of Nitu, World Champion Nikhat Zareen, Jaismine and Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain to participate in an international training camp to be held in the Republic of Ireland from July 10 to 24, SAI informed on Friday.

Besides the four female boxers, coaches Bhaskar Chandra Bhatt, Pranamika Borah and Mahavir Singh along with a physiotherapist, masseuse, strength and conditioning expert and scientist have been cleared for the trip.

In the case of the men's team, SAI has cleared the trip for eight members of the elite men's team -- Amit, Hussamuddin Mohammed, Shiva Thapa, Rohit Tokas, Sumit, Ashish Kumar, Sanjeet and Sagar -- for a training camp before the Commonwealth Games, in the Republic of Ireland from July 10 to July 24.

Besides, the eight elite boxers, the government has cleared a six-member support staff including three coaches -- Narendera Rana, Lalit Prasad and D.S Yadav.

The will be held from July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham.

India had bagged nine medals including three gold in the 2018 in Gold Coast.--IANS

