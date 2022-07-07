Johannes Vetter to miss Athletics Championships due to shoulder injury

-
ALSO READ
Neeraj Chopra shatters own national record in first competition after Tokyo
Neeraj Chopra sets new national record, finishes 2nd at Diamond League
After Stockhold, Neeraj Chopra confident of breaching 90m-record this year
Jhajharia honoured with Padma Bhushan, Neeraj Chopra gets Padma Shri
Anurag Thakur, Gautam Gambhir hail Neeraj Chopra as he sets national record
-
The 2017 Javelin World Champion, Johannes Vetter will not be participating in the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the javelin star announced on social media on Wednesday.
Vetter confirmed this development on his Instagram. He wrote, "As you probably have noticed, I haven't shared much content over the past months. I have been fighting with shoulder problems since the beginning of the season. Therefore, we decided to not compete at the World Championship in Oregon,"
"It's tough to say when I will be able to compete again and I will need the following weeks to digest this decision. Nevertheless, I will try to keep you posted and share a few more updates," he added.
The exit of Vetter means Neeraj Chopra has a better chance to win a gold medal as he has been improving himself after his Olympic gold.
The star Javelin thrower recently participated in the world-renowned Stockholm Diamond League, he grabbed a silver medal in the tournament and broke his own record.
Chopra threw 89.94 meters while doing so he broke his own national record, which was made on June 14. Chopra won the silver medal in the Pave Nurmi Games in Turku by throwing the javelin 89.30 meters away.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor