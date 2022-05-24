GT vs RR Qualifier 1: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Eden Gardens

-

It is time for the biggest match of both Gujarat Titans’ and Rajasthan Royals’ journey this season of the Indian Premier League. Both the teams worked hard to finish at the top two positions in the Points Table and by the virtue of which they are going to be playing the Qualifier-1 of IPL 2022.
The match between GT and RR would be played at the Eden Gardens and the winner of this game will move directly to the final which would be played on May 29, 2022, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
GT vs RR Qualifier 1 Pitch Report
The Eden Gardens at Kolkata has over the years become a high scoring ground with the boundary ropes being pushed in and the ground being made into a slope, making boundary scoring easy. The pitch also has a lot more bounce now so the ball comes easily onto the bat. With the breeze coming in from Hooghly across the stadium and the weather being a little cloudy, there would be swing on offer for the fast bowlers early on as well.
GT vs RR Qualifier 1 Kolkata Weather Report
The weather of Kolkata is predicted to remain clear with a little bit of cloud cover and a possibility of a passing shower. Other than that, there would be a lot of humidity as usual with it getting up to as much as 85% by 11 pm IST from 76% at 07 pm IST. The temperatures would hover between 30 and 28 degrees celsius.
GT vs RR Qualifier 1 Live Streaming
The GT vs RR Qualifier 1 match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This match between Gujarat and Rajasthan can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would the GT vs RR Qualifier 1 IPL 2022 Match occur?
The match between Gujarat and Rajasthan would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on May 24, 2022, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal. It is the selected venue for this year's Qualifier 1 and Eliminator of the Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 1 Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans take on Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 GT vs RR Qualifier 1 can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
