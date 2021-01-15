Harbhajan played cricket the Aussie way, says Steve Waugh

-
ALSO READ
Felt Harbhajan was wronged: Kumble opens up on Monkeygate incident
Harbhajan, VVS Laxman used to trouble us a lot, says Adam Gilchrist
Decided against exiting 2008 Aus tour: Kumble on controversial Test series
Cricket fraternity lauds Raina after he bids adieu to international cricket
Bowlers will do better this time against India: Australia coach Langer
-
Australians often felt that playing against Harbhajan Singh was like playing against themselves because of the way the Indian spinner approached the game.
"He played in the same vein, the same method and with the same spirit as we did and that's probably why we found him a bit prickly it was like playing against ourselves," Steve Waugh said in a video interview on cricket.com.au. "He played cricket the Aussie way. He was in your face, a bit of talk, aggressive, positive and he backed himself," Waugh added.
Waugh admitted that Harbhajan was the reason India beat the Australian team led by him in the famous 2000/01 Test series. Australia were on a 16-match winning streak in Tests and ended up losing the series 2-1. It also famously included the second Test in Kolkata in which India became only the third team in history to have won a Test match despite being forced to follow-on. Harbhajan had become the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket in that match.
"He won the series for India in 2001. 32 wickets in three Tests. We just couldn't counteract his bounce. He got this amazing bounce off the length. Every spell he bowled against, he dominated us," said Waugh.
"[He had an] Incredible strike rate, bowled a lot of overs and was consistent. Hayden probably took him on and did well, but the rest of us really couldn't find a way to get on top of him. Without him, we would have won the series. A very influential figure, particularly against us," he said.
--IANS
rkm/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor