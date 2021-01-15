IND vs AUS 4th Test LIVE: Can India make inroads in Australia's fortress?
India vs Australia live toss will take place at 5:00 am IST. Check IND vs AUS live score, playing 11 and match updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The toss between Ajinkya Rahane and Tim Paine will take place at 5 pm IST on January 15. Photo: @cricketcomau
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
India vs Australia 4th Test playing 11
Australia has made one change in its playing 11 from the third Test as opener Will Pucovski failed to recover from the shoulder injury. Meanwhile, India has not revealed its playing 11 on the eve of the match. India batting coach Vikram Rathour informed the media in virtual meet that management is monitoring the injuries of players and playing 11 will be disclosed at the toss.
Australia playing 11: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mathew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
India vs Australia 4th Test scorecard
Australia vs India live toss time and streaming details
The IND vs AUS 4th Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The IND vs AUS live toss will take place at 5:00 am IST.
Check IND vs AUS Tests full schedule match timing and free streaming details
ICC World Test Championship
The four-match series between India and Australia is also known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy, currently held by India. The India vs Australia Test series is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the final of which will be played in June 2021 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London. The top two teams on ICC WTC points table will qualify for the finals.
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
Stay tuned for India vs Australia live match updates…
