Here's how India perform in their first matches of ICC Cricket World Cups

The Virat Kohli-led will play their first match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa on Wednesday (June 5), six days after hosts England played against the same opponent in the opening match of the tournament. A lot has been said about India’s lethal form, and they have also gained enough insight into the playing conditions in England while watching other teams playing their respective games.

ALSO READ: ICC CWC 2019: Things India should be wary of when they face South Africa

Will they get a flying start in the mega event or will they start off tamely and improve their game as the tournament progresses? There is a lot of anticipation, especially as South Africa, despite being a promising team, have shown little spark in the tournament so far — they have lost both of their games, one each to England and Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: ICC CWC 2019: Dayle Steyn ruled out of world cup ahead of India-SA clash

Talking of India’s record in their first matches in ICC World Cups, however, it seems a mixed bag, with the scale tilted a little on the negative side. In the 11 World Cups played so far, India have won their first matches on five occasions, and lost on six. Interestingly, in two of the five World Cups where India won their first match, they went on to lift the trophy — in 1983 and 2011.

ALSO READ: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: How India can exploit South Africa's weakness

Here’s a look at India’s performance in their opening world cup matches:

ICC cricket world cup 1975

Match: India vs England

Result: India lost to England

Score: England (334-4) beat India (132-3) by 202 runs at Lord's cricket ground on June 7.

Man of the match: Dennis Amiss (England) for his 137 runs

ICC cricket world cup 1979

Match: India vs West Indies

Result: India lost to West Indies

Score: West Indies (194-1) beat India (190) by 9 wickets at Edgbaston in Birmimgham on June 9

Man of the match: Gordon Greenidge (WI) for being 106 not out

ICC cricket world cup 1983

Match: India vs West Indies

Result: India (262-8) beat West Indies (228) by 34 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 9

Man of the match: Yashpal Sharma (India) for his 89 runs

ICC cricket World Cup 1987

Match: India vs Australia

Result: India lost to Australia

Score: Australia (270-6) beat India (269) by 1 run in Chennai on October 9



Man of Match: Geoff Marsh (Australia) for 110

ICC cricket world cup 1992

Match: India vs England

Result: India lost to England

Score: England (236-9) beat India (227) by 9 runs in Perth on February 22

Man of the match: Ian Bottom

ICC cricket world cup 1996

Match: India vs Kenya

Result: India beat Kenya

Score: India (203-3) beat Kenya (199-6) by 9 wickets in Cuttack on February 18

Man of the match: Sachin Tendulkar for his 127 not out

ICC cricket world cup 1999

Match: India vs South Africa

Result: India lost to South Africa

Score: South Africa (254-6) beat India (253-5) by 4 wickets in Brighton on May 15

Man of the match: Jacques Kallis for his 96 runs

ICC cricket world cup 2003

Match: India vs Netherlands

Result: India won against the Netherlands

Score: India (204) beat Netherlands (136) by 68 runs in Paarl on February 12

Man of the match: Tim de Leede of the Netherlands for his 4 wickets for 35

ICC cricket World Cup 2007

Match: India vs Bangladesh

Result: India lost to Bangladesh

Score: Bangladesh (192-5) beat India (191) by 5 wickets in on march 17

Man of the match: Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh) for his 4 wickets for 38

ICC cricket world cup 2011

Match: India vs Bangladesh

Result: India won against Bangladesh

Score: India (370-4) beat Bangladesh (283-9) by 87 runs in Dhaka on February 19

Man of match: for his 175 runs

ICC cricket world cup 2015

Match: India vs Pakistan

Result: India won against Pakistan

Score: India (300-7) beat Pakistan (224) by 76 runs in Adelaide on February 15

Man of the match: Virat Kohli for his 107 runs