Here's how India perform in their first matches of ICC Cricket World Cups

The Virat Kohli-led India cricket team will play their first match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa on Wednesday (June 5), six days after hosts England played against the same opponent in the opening match of the tournament. A lot has been said about India’s lethal form, and they have also gained enough insight into the playing conditions in England while watching other teams playing their respective games.
Will they get a flying start in the mega event or will they start off tamely and improve their game as the tournament progresses? There is a lot of anticipation, especially as South Africa, despite being a promising team, have shown little spark in the tournament so far — they have lost both of their games, one each to England and Bangladesh.
Talking of India’s record in their first matches in ICC World Cups, however, it seems a mixed bag, with the scale tilted a little on the negative side. In the 11 World Cups played so far, India have won their first matches on five occasions, and lost on six. Interestingly, in two of the five World Cups where India won their first match, they went on to lift the trophy — in 1983 and 2011.
Here’s a look at India’s performance in their opening world cup matches:
ICC cricket world cup 1975
Match: India vs England
Result: India lost to England
Score: England (334-4) beat India (132-3) by 202 runs at Lord's cricket ground on June 7.
Man of the match: Dennis Amiss (England) for his 137 runs
ICC cricket world cup 1979
Match: India vs West Indies
Result: India lost to West Indies
Score: West Indies (194-1) beat India (190) by 9 wickets at Edgbaston in Birmimgham on June 9
Man of the match: Gordon Greenidge (WI) for being 106 not out
ICC cricket world cup 1983
Match: India vs West Indies
Result: India (262-8) beat West Indies (228) by 34 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 9
Man of the match: Yashpal Sharma (India) for his 89 runs
ICC cricket World Cup 1987
Match: India vs Australia
Result: India lost to Australia
Score: Australia (270-6) beat India (269) by 1 run in Chennai on October 9
Man of Match: Geoff Marsh (Australia) for 110
ICC cricket world cup 1992
Match: India vs England
Result: India lost to England
Score: England (236-9) beat India (227) by 9 runs in Perth on February 22
Man of the match: Ian Bottom
ICC cricket world cup 1996
Match: India vs Kenya
Result: India beat Kenya
Score: India (203-3) beat Kenya (199-6) by 9 wickets in Cuttack on February 18
Man of the match: Sachin Tendulkar for his 127 not out
ICC cricket world cup 1999
Match: India vs South Africa
Result: India lost to South Africa
Score: South Africa (254-6) beat India (253-5) by 4 wickets in Brighton on May 15
Man of the match: Jacques Kallis for his 96 runs
ICC cricket world cup 2003
Match: India vs Netherlands
Result: India won against the Netherlands
Score: India (204) beat Netherlands (136) by 68 runs in Paarl on February 12
Man of the match: Tim de Leede of the Netherlands for his 4 wickets for 35
ICC cricket World Cup 2007
Match: India vs Bangladesh
Result: India lost to Bangladesh
Score: Bangladesh (192-5) beat India (191) by 5 wickets in Port of Spain on march 17
Man of the match: Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh) for his 4 wickets for 38
ICC cricket world cup 2011
Match: India vs Bangladesh
Result: India won against Bangladesh
Score: India (370-4) beat Bangladesh (283-9) by 87 runs in Dhaka on February 19
Man of match: Virender Sehwag for his 175 runs
ICC cricket world cup 2015
Match: India vs Pakistan
Result: India won against Pakistan
Score: India (300-7) beat Pakistan (224) by 76 runs in Adelaide on February 15
Man of the match: Virat Kohli for his 107 runs