Hobart all set to be announced as venue for fifth and final Ashes Test

-
ALSO READ
Joe Root keeps England lineup under wraps for first Ashes test
Tokyo Olympics countdown: Sania Mirza striving for an Olympic medal
Tim Paine out of Ashes after taking indefinite break from all cricket
Would like to see a day-night game being played at MCG: Brendon Julian
Head, Warner help Australia to 196-run lead in Ashes opener
-
The Bellerive Oval in Hobart is set to be announced as the venue for the fifth and final Ashes Test, after it beat rivals Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), reports emerging from Australia said.
The Test, scheduled to commence on January 14, was first awarded to Perth but because of the stringent Covid-19 protocols in Western Australia (WA) and the need for players to undergo 14 days of hard quarantine, the Optus Stadium lost the hosting rights for the concluding Ashes Test.
"It's a done deal for Hobart to host the series finale with a formal announcement expected this weekend," said Newscorp in a report on Friday. This means the Bellerive Oval will host a day-night game, the second pink-ball match of the series after Adelaide, which is the host for the second Test.
Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison, a great cricket fan, reportedly "sided with Hobart's bid to host a first Test match since 2016".
"I'm in the Tassie (Tasmania) camp. I think it will be great to see Tasmania share in this Ashes series," Morrison was quoted as saying by sen.com.au.
"For there to be one in Tassie, I think would be great. Particularly as there was the Afghanistan Test, which obviously didn't proceed for clear reasons. I know they'll put on a great show. That's a matter for Cricket Australia (CA), but a Prime Minister's allowed to have an opinion."
The MCG was also in contention till the last minute to host the fifth Test because of the potential financial windfall, but what probably went against the venue was that they are hosting the third Ashes Test (Boxing Day Test from December 26).
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor