Inability to win ICC trophy cost Kohli ODI captaincy: Ex-national selector

Former India wicketkeeper and national selector Saba Karim said that Virat Kohli has been sacked as the India ODI skipper due to his inability to win an ICC trophy.
While announcing his decision to step down from the T20 captaincy, Kohli had expressed his wish to continue leading the ODI side until the 2023 World Cup in India. However, the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee announced that star opener Rohit Sharma will lead India's ODI and T20I teams.
"It is right to say that Kohli has been sacked. He made the announcement while leaving the T20I captaincy and could have confirmed that he does not want to continue as ODI captain as well. This meant he wanted to remain ODI captain. Not being able to win an ICC trophy could have cost Virat Kohli the ODI captaincy," said Saba Karim on a show called Khelneeti.
Saba Karim feels that Kohli has been sacked from his position as ODI skipper, saying Kohli himself made the announcement that he was stepping down as the captain of the Indian side in T20I cricket, but wanted to remain as the ODI captain.
"It is right to say that Kohli has been sacked. I think his inability to win an ICC trophy could have cost his ODI captaincy," he said, adding, "I am confident that Rahul Dravid would have had a word with Kohli."
Karim emphasised that Dravid is a person who always wants to have clear communication with his players.
"I am sure that Dravid or a BCCI functionary would have had a word with Kohli regarding their plans of introducing split captaincy. So, when it comes to taking such a big decision, I believe someone would have surely talked to Kohli," he said.
--IANS
inj/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
