Hockey World Cup 2018 LIVE: Argentina take on Spain in today's 1st match

On day 2 of FIH men’s Hockey World Cup 2018, Olympic gold medalist Argentina will lock horns with Spain while in today’s second match New Zealand clash with France at in Bhubaneshwar. The recent success of Argentina had come under the guidance of former head coach Carlos Retegui. Players such as prolific penalty corner expert Gonzalo Peillat, creative genius Lucas Vila and rising star Maico Casella are Argentine players to watch out for in today’s match at 2018. The Olympic champions should not take Spain lightly as they succumbed against Spain 1-2 margin in the Hockey World League finals last year.



Hockey World Cup 2018, Day 2, Match 2: New Zealand vs France



The today’s second match will see New Zealand take on France. New Zealand are no strangers to FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup as they competed nine times, having finished in seventh place on four occasions that includes the event in The Hague four years ago. Head Coach Darren Smith will be hoping that his side can build on the silver medal claimed earlier this year at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and set a new marker for the Black Sticks in World Cup competition



Today’s hockey match and Live streaming details



Match 1: Argentina vs Spain

Time: 1700 IST



Argentina vs Spain will broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1. One can live stream the match on Hotstar also.

Match 2: New Zealand vs France



Time: 1900 IST



New Zealand vs France will broadcast on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 and also available OTT platform Hotstar.

